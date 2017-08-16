Daniel Craig confirms he's back as Bond

Daniel Craig has confirmed that he’ll be returning to play 007 in the 25th Bond movie.

Craig offered US talk show host Stephen Colbert the scoop, and when asked bluntly whether he would be returning for the role, he answered simply: “Yes.”

Rapturous applause ensued.

It was something of a turnaround, as he’d been doing interviews all day with various outlets for the release of his new movie, Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Logan Lucky’, during which it sounded like we wouldn’t be getting an answer any time soon on the question of Bond.

He told US radio station, Magic: “I would hate to burst the bubble here, but no decision has been made at the moment, there’s a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed.

“I’m not holding out for money or doing anything like that, it’s just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment.

“I know they are desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it but there is no decision just yet.”

But then on Colbert, it all came flooding out.





TONIGHT: Daniel Craig makes an announcement that will leave you shaken, not stirred. #JamesBond #LSSC pic.twitter.com/gaSgVs3LkN — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017





Craig also made reference to those ‘slash my own wrists’ remarks, which led to square miles of column inch speculation over who would take over from him, hauling in everyone from Idris Elba to Tom Hardy.

He made the comments in a now rather infamous interview with Time Out, which was conducted shortly after wrapping the last Bond movie ‘Spectre’, an eight-month, multi-country, multi-set affair which had left him exhausted.

Asked if he could imagine making another Bond movie, he replied: “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

The ‘now’ and ‘not at the moment’ parts, which somehow tempered his comments slightly, were often excluded from news reports.

The guy was clearly knackered.

“Instead of saying something with style and grace, I said something really stupid,” he told Colbert.

Whether this would be his final stint in the tux, he added: “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait.”

So we know Craig will be making his fifth Bond movie, and we know it’ll be coming out on November 8, 2019, but that’s about all so far.

A number of directors are in the running, with Yann Demange, who made Channel 4 series ‘Top Boy’ and the thriller ’71’, said to be the most likely, though Denis Villeneuve is also thought to be a possibility too.

‘Logan Lucky’, meanwhile, is out across the UK on August 25.

Read more

Tom Cruise injured on Mission: Impossible set

Cameron explains why all T-800 Terminators look like Arnie

Sharon Stone posts amazing video of her Basic Instinct audition



