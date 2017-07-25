Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, and Adam Driver Are American-Made Thieves in New 'Logan Lucky' Promo Clip

Steven Soderbergh is back in familiar territory with Logan Lucky, an all-star heist film that plays like a more southern-fried variation of his Ocean’s Eleven movies. Led by Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, and a scene-stealing Daniel Craig — as a bleach-blonde explosives-whiz named “Joe Bang” — it’s a freewheeling genre film marked by great performances, consistent humor, and some sly socio-political substance as well. Ahead of its late-summer release, it’s now released a new promo that captures its bonkers Made-in-the-U.S.A. spirit.

Dubbed “America,” the new clip highlights just about every one of its familiar faces, including Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, and Dwight Yoakam — all of it set to a rendition of the National Anthem performed by LeAnn Rimes at the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That’s the setting for the central robbery planned by Tatum and Driver’s brothers, which comes to involve an intricate scheme that requires “borrowing” Joe Bang from prison (with the intention of getting him back into the joint after the job, without anyone noticing he was gone), as well as evading Swank and Macon Blair’s FBI agents.

As the movie review pull quotes cited in the clip make clear, the result is one of the season’s most purely entertaining movies. And if that clip isn’t enticement enough to check out Soderbergh’s return to the big screen (his last feature was 2013’s Side Effects), perhaps its prior TV spot (also highlighting Seth Macfarlane among its cast of MVPs) will do the trick:

Logan Lucky zooms into theaters on August 18.

‘Logan Lucky’: Watch a trailer:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: