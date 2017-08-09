Daniel Craig's Bond return may have leaked in weird way

From Digital Spy

Although it has been widely speculated recently that Daniel Craig has re-upped for James Bond 25, there's yet to be an firm news on his status. Until now.

News of Craig's imminent Bond film wasn't announced by production company Eon or by the actor himself, rather it may have been inadvertently revealed by Showtime president David Nevins at the TCA press tour.

Craig is working with Showtime on a TV adaptation of the Jonathan Franzen novel Purity, and it was in discussing the scheduling for this project with the press that Nevins seemingly dropped some huge news.

Photo credit: Eon More

"He's doing Bond first and I can't say anything about what I know or don't know about Bond," Nevins told reporters. "It's possible [Purity] may not shoot until 2019."

Eon has yet to make Craig's return for the Spectre follow-up official, but if true it will make a remarkable turnaround from the star's frame of mind just two years ago.

Just before the release of Spectre two years ago, Craig almost certainly ruled out his involvement in another Bond using some extremely violent imagery.

Photo credit: MGM More

"I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists [than do another one right now]," he told a reporter back in the autumn of 2015.

That hardline stance noticeably softened over time, particularly when reports emerged that he'd been offered a whopping $150 million by Eon to make two more James Bond movies.

"As far as I'm concerned, I've got the best job in the world," he recently said. "I'll keep doing it as long as I still get a kick out of it."

What is official about James Bond 25 at this stage is that it will boast a script by franchise veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and will open in US cinemas on November 8, 2019. An earlier opening date for the UK will be announced in due course.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like