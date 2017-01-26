Dane DeHaan in New 'A Cure for Wellness' Clip: Looking for Clues in All The Wrong Places

Gore Verbinski hasn’t ventured into scary-movie territory since his 2002 remake of the J-horror hit The Ring, but that hiatus ends with A Cure for Wellness, a creepy-looking thriller about a businessman (Dane DeHaan) who’s sent to retrieve his boss from a remote spa — only to discover that the middle-of-nowhere facility peddles some seriously strange therapeutic services. Early trailers have shown that Verbinski will be indulging in surreally ominous imagery for his latest — and a new clip from the film (watch it above) indicates the film is set up as a descent into mysterious terror.

In the clip, DeHaan’s executive attempts to make his way to some forbidden area of the wellness spa while on crutches, searching for…what? He’s discovered by a guard and, then, Jason Isaacs’ facility operator. DeHaan’s character attempts to lie his way out of the situation, claiming he was seeking relief for an achy tooth and got lost. Isaacs’ bigwig clearly isn’t buying what DeHaan is selling, and promises “to take care of you” in a way that’s far from reassuring.

Verbinski’s gifts as a visual storyteller hopefully will be on full display in A Cure for Wellness, which is based on an original story conceived by the director and writer Justin Haythe. The film co-stars Mia Goth and Adrian Schiller, and arrives in theaters on Feb. 17.

‘A Cure for Wellness’: Watch a trailer: