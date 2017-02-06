Dan Stevens Talks ‘Beauty and the Beast’ All While Mesmerizing You With His Eyes

Dan Stevens was on Today, and when Sheinelle Jones wasn’t obsessing over his eyes, he was talking about his role as the titular Beast in Beauty and the Beast. Guest co-host Reba McEntire asked him how long it took for him to achieve that look. Turns out, not very long at all.

You must not look away from Dan Stevens’s eyes. (Photo: Today) More

“It was all CGI,” Stevens said. “So it was all motion capture [and] puppeteering. And the face was done separately, using a different technology. And they brought it all to life, so when I was on set, I was on stilts in a big muscle suit, covered in Lycra.”

There was no makeup involved in transforming Dan Stevens into the Beast. (Photo: Disney) More

“Everything else looked gorgeous and beautiful,” Stevens joked. “And Emma Watson and her dress, beautiful. And the sets were incredible. And there’s me, just sweating away.”

Jones, meanwhile was very interested in Stevens’s brilliant baby blues. “You have the most captivating eyes I’ve ever seen in my life,” she gushed. “So I’m trying to look at you without being drawn.”

Emma Watson Thinks Belle is a Better Disney Princess than Cinderella:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.