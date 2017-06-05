Dan Aykroyd slates Ghostbusters reboot director Paul Feig

It appears that all was not well between Dan Akyroyd and director Paul Feig on the rebooted ‘Ghostbusters’ movie.

As well as implying that he wasn’t up to the task, he also revealed that he cost the studio a massive $40 million (£31 Mmillion) in reshoot costs.

Appearing on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch yesterday, he let rip on Feig, adding that he ignored advice and questioned whether Sony would ever hire him again.

“The girls are great in it. Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig – what wonderful, wonderful players they are – and Leslie Jones,” he said.

“I was really happy with the movie, but it cost too much. And Sony does not like to lose money, they don’t.

“It made a lot of money around the world but just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one. So that’s too bad.”

And then the blame came.

“The director, he spent too much on it. He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said ‘Nah, we don’t need them.’

“Then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back. About $30 to $40 million in reshoots. So he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”

The movie, a somewhat contentious remake of the 1984 classic, was indeed pricey, costing a reported $144 million in the end.

It made back just $229 million, likely to be barely a break even for the studio.

