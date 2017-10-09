Dame Judi Dench speaks out about Harvey Weinstein

Dame Judi Dench has offered her “wholehearted support” to those who have spoken out about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein has been dismissed from The Weinstein Company, following allegations of sexual harassment.

Days before his sacking, he issued an apology after claims were made by women with whom he had worked, including Ashley Judd, although he has not directly addressed the allegations.

Dame Judi, 82, who has previously credited Weinstein with helping her career, said in a statement: “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.”

Emma Thompson has also commented, telling the BBC: “We need to talk about how we’re behaving. Male predatory behaviour is everywhere, not just in the film industry.

“Speaking out is the only way we’ll tackle it. Let’s support those women who don’t have the confidence to speak out.”

Actress Meryl Streep addressed the reports in a statement sent by her publicist to the Huffington Post.

The statement read: “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported.

“The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.”

Streep, who has appeared in several films distributed by the studio including The Iron Lady and August: Osage County, said that she had been unaware of the allegations until now.

She said: “One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally.”

She said she had no idea about his alleged behaviour or the financial settlements his lawyers reached with actresses and colleagues.

She went on: “I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts.

“And if everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.

