Dame Judi Dench dazzles as she steps out for Victoria And Abdul premiere

Dame Judi Dench dazzled in a floor-length blue and white outfit as she took to the red carpet for the premiere of Victoria And Abdul in London.

The 82-year-old star, who takes the lead as the famous British monarch in Stephen Frears’ latest work, looked positively regal as she joined her co-stars in Leicester Square on Tuesday.

(left to right) Director Stephen Frears, Dame Judi Dench, Ali Fazal and Eddie Izzard arrive at the big London event (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Ali Fazal, who plays Indian clerk Abdul Karim, and Eddie Izzard, who portrays Edward VII, also dressed up for the event, along with West End legend, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Izzard brought his father, Harold (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives with wife Madeleine Gurdon (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Hollywood’s Danny DeVito also made a surprise visit.

Danny DeVito at the event (Matt Crossick/PA) More

