Daisy Ridley to star in drama 'Daddio'

Breakout star Daisy Ridley has signed on to star in spec package Daddio, Variety has learned.

Christy Hall penned the script, which follows a woman who is picked up by a cab at JFK airport and driven to her apartment in Manhattan. On the way there, the woman and cabdriver begin discussing their past and current relationships and the effects those relationships have had on their lives.

CAA is arranging financing and will represent the film’s domestic distribution rights.

Insiders say that if all the pieces come together quickly enough, Ridley could shoot Daddio before starting prep on Star Wars: Episode IX, which, after a postponement from February, starts production in June 2018.

Ridley has been patient in picking her next film after the success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and waited until Star Wars: The Last Jedi had finished shooting before looking at other material.

After Last Jedi wrapped, Ridley shot three films, including Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express, which opens this November; Ophelia, a fresh take on Hamlet from the perspective of the protagonist’s doomed love interest; and Chaos Walking, a possible franchise that features Ridley starring opposite Spider-Man: Homecoming darling Tom Holland. Ridley also voiced a character in the live-action/animated hybrid Peter Rabbit starring James Corden.

Hall’s credits include the stage plays Yours, Isabel and To Quiet the Quiet. She is represented by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and attorney Miles Metcoff.

Ridley is repped by CAA and attorney Shelby Weiser.

