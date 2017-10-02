Daisy Ridley reveals first look at Chaos Walking

Here’s our first look at ‘Chaos Walking’.

And Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley are looking a bit rough.

Appearing on Facebook, Daisy Ridley has shared the first behind-the-scenes image from her upcoming sci-fi flick, ‘Chaos Walking – based on the YA novel series by Patrick Ness. And it looks as though Ridley and her co-star Tom Holland have both seen better days.

The original ‘Chaos Walking’ series takes place in a far future world, where all women have disappeared, and all living things can experience each other’s thoughts via a stream of sounds and images known as the Noise.

Todd Hewitt (played by Tom Holland) lives in Prentisstown – a town dominated by the teachings of a mysterious preacher named Aaron (played by David Oyelowo).

But when Todd discovers a black spot out in the wilderness – where the Noise falls silent – it’s not long before he finds the source of that silence – a young woman named Viola Eade (played by Daisy Ridley).





Clearly, there’s something different about her.

But when a group of incoming settlers make their way towards Prentisstown, it’s up to the two of them to warn the settlers about Aaron… and save them from the war-like people of Prentisstown.

At the moment, very little is known about the upcoming movie adaptation.

But it looks as though Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley are in for a rough time.

Not to mention Daisy Ridley getting a striking new look.

But can ‘Chaos Walking’ fill the void left by ‘The Hunger Games’?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Chaos Walking’ stars Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, David Oyelowo, Mads Mikkelsen, Kurt Sutter, and Nick Jonas.

Doug Liman is directing the movie, based on a script by Gary Spinelli, Charlie Kaufman, Jamie Linden, and Lindsey Beer.

‘Chaos Walking’ heads to cinemas on 1 March 2019.

