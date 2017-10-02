Curb Your Enthusiasm: Larry David's 10 most cringeworthy moments

This week sees the long-awaited return of everyone’s favourite misanthrope Larry David in the ninth season of HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

It’s been six long years since we last saw Larry, but if you were thinking he’d learned anything about manners, grace or social skills in the interim, you’d be wrong: he’s the same as we left him – prett-ay, prett-ay good.

Will Larry plumb new depths of disaster in his new season? He’s got some pretty low benchmarks to limbo under…

That typo (‘Beloved Aunt’, S1 E8)

The lesson learned here is to never put Larry David in charge of your obituary, unless you want your epitaph to contain a profanity. Larry dictates an obit for a newspaper send-off for his family’s dearly departed Aunt Louise, containing the words “Devoted sister, beloved aunt”. Unfortunately for Larry, the paper print that last word with a “c” where the “a” should be. Awkward. The kicker, of course, is that none of this is Larry’s fault (“It’s a typo, it’s a typo!”), but that doesn’t stop him getting it in the ear from his in-laws: “I’m just glad we didn’t put you in charge of the headstone!”

Showing all his cards at poker (‘The Shrimp Incident’, S2 E4)

The joy of Larry is that even when he’s having a good time, he’s always poised to put his foot in it. Take a poker game he’s joined, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and friends. Larry is in good form, giving as good as he’s getting, until one of the players folds instead of going all in – and when it turns out the card he was holding would have won the game, Larry takes the ‘banter’ too far: even though it’s meant in jest, this time the c-word is definitely used intentionally. Naturally, the man Larry chucks the insult at is mortified at its casual use, as is the rest of the table, which falls deathly silent with acute embarrassment – at Larry’s expense, of course.

Stealing the shirt off a dead man’s back (‘Chet’s Shirt’, S3 E1)

Never the most tactful of people, Larry will not tip-toe around any subject: race, class, not even death. Take Cheryl’s friend Barbara, whose husband Chet just “dropped dead”. Larry turns up at her home to pick up Cheryl, before spotting a photo of Chet in a shirt he finds fetching. After grilling the widow for several minutes about where the shirt comes from (“Was it in Santa Monica?”), he manages to insult the grieving party (“That was four months ago!”) before leaving. Some time later, Larry bumps into Barbara again while he’s wearing Chet’s shirt, prompting her complete emotional meltdown – which results in Larry’s shirt getting ruined from her running mascara. Karma? Karma.

Saying the n-word (‘The N Word’, S6 E8)

