'Cult of Chucky' Trailer Brings Back Tireless Killer Doll for More Murderous Mayhem

As every horror fan knows, you can’t keep a good supernatural serial killer down for long. Thus, everyone’s favorite deviant doll Chucky — possessed by a serial killer’s spirit, and consumed with an insatiable bloodlust — soon will return for his seventh feature-film outing with this October’s Cult of Chucky. And ahead of that Halloween-season bow, we have its debut trailer, in both green-band (all audiences, above) and red-band (NSFW, below) flavors.

Once again starring Brad Dourif as the voice of the red-haired children’s plaything Chucky, Cult of Chucky — the direct follow-up to 2013’s Curse of Chucky — will again pit the villain against Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif, daughter of Brad), who’s now in a mental asylum after having been convicted of crimes that Chucky committed. Throw in Chucky’s old nemesis Andy (Alex Vincent) and the doll’s bride Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), and you’ve got the makings of yet another murderous reunion, which will again be directed by series creator Don Mancini, who’s helmed all but one of the character’s outings.

The second straight franchise installment to bypass theaters altogether and head straight to digital HD and Blu-ray/DVD, Cult of Chucky arrives on home video platforms on Oct. 3.

