Cult of Chucky interview: Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, and Don Mancini play a gruesome game of 'Would You Rather?'

Horror franchises, like their monsters, tend to be unkillable.

Eight Saw films, twelve Friday the 13ths, 10 Halloweens - about to become 11. Yet, none quite have the verve and spirit of the Child's Play films; even in its fits of ludicrousness, there's an undeniable love and enthusiasm to every frame of the franchise.

That's thanks largely to the talents which lie in front of, and behind the camera; a team who have, themselves, fallen in love with Chucky and all of his cinematic potential, a pint-sized terror with the sharpest barbs in town.

There's his creator Don Mancini, a credited writer on every instalment, and director on the latest three films. His voice, Brad Dourif, who's appeared in every film, joined in 1998 by the inimitable Jennifer Tilly. And now Dourif's daughter, Fiona Dourif, who joined the franchise with 2013's Curse of Chucky.

All have returned for the very latest film, Cult of Chucky, which sees Fiona Dourif's Nica Pierce now in a mental institution after the events of the previous film, in which (pretty much) everyone she knew was offed by Chucky himself and she was blamed for the murders.

Of course, Chucky himself isn't very far behind, and the killer doll soon sets all hell loose amongst the patients in an effort to torment Nica, who continues to be disbelieved by her doctors.

To celebrate the film's release, we spoke to Fiona, Mancini, and Tilly - playing a fully Chucky-themed game of 'Would You Rather' that'll give you nightmares.

Cult of Chucky is out on Blu-ray and DVD on 23 October.

