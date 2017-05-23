Cuban Music Continues to Thrill in 'Buena Vista Social Club: Adios' Clip (Exclusive)

Director Wim Wenders delivered a rousing non-fiction hit in 1999 with Buena Vista Social Club, which charted the efforts of songwriter and producer Ry Cooder to assemble a who’s-who of famous Cuban musicians for an album and two follow-up concerts. Seventeen years later, documentarian Lucy Walker revisits the group to see what’s happened in the years since they first achieved international stardom with the new film Buena Vista Social Club: Adios, and ahead of its theatrical release this Friday, we have an exclusive clip from the film above.

Walker’s portrait focuses on the five remaining members of the band as they embark on a final tour set to end in Havana. Along the way, they reflect on the bandmates they’ve lost, the tumultuous history of their country, and the deep connection between their music and their cultural-political heritage — the latter of which is addressed in the above scene, which finds singer/guitarist Eliades Ochoa ruminating on the fact that “I believe I was born with music in my blood,” and then taking the stage in Santiago de Cuba in 2016.

As evidenced by Ochoa’s performance in our exclusive scene, Buena Vista Social Club: Adios should be a fitting follow-up to its acclaimed predecessor. You can see the film in select theaters beginning this Friday, May 26.

