The Crow reboot isn’t dead yet

‘The Crow Reborn’ has found a new home.

And the long-awaited movie might finally see the light of day.

According to Tracking Board, the long-awaited reboot of the 1994 film ‘The Crow’ has been picked up by Sony Pictures… after almost a decade in development.

“In what would be a major coup for Sony Pictures, multiple sources have told the Tracking Board that the studio has signed on to distribute ‘The Crow Reborn’ worldwide,” they state. “The Crow Reborn will be a reboot of the cult classic franchise as well as a more faithful adaptation of the original graphic novel written by James O’Barr.”

‘The Crow Reborn’ has been in the works for a long time.

Spending the best part of a decade at Relativity Media, the project has seen numerous actors and directors come and go, with the likes of Luke Evans, Jack Huston, and Jack O’Connell attached to take the leading role.

But when Relativity went Bankrupt, the project fell into limbo.

In fact, the last we heard, director Corin Hardy was said to direct the movie with ‘Justice League’ star Jason Momoa as Eric Draven – the role played by Brandon Lee in the 1994 original.

But will they head up ‘The Crow Reborn’ at Sony?

“While it’s a bit unclear whether Jason Momoa and Corin Hardy remain attached to respectively star in and direct the film, insiders suggest both men are still part of the studio’s plan, as both are on the rise.”

Edward R. Pressman will producer ‘The Crow Reborn’ alongside Samuel Hadida and Kevin Misher of Misher Films. Highland Film Group and Electric Shadow are also producing.

‘The Crow Reborn’ was developed by Edward R. Pressman and Relativity Media.

