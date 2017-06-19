Critics Pick the Worst Movies They’ve Ever Reviewed

Every week, IndieWire asks a select handful of film and TV critics two questions and publishes the results on Monday.

This week’s question: “The Book of Henry” has been assailed by critics. But let’s look beyond this particular reviled new release. What’s the worst movie you’ve ever reviewed?

Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie), Vox

It’s unfortunately not even a contest: “God’s Not Dead 2,” which I reviewed for Flavorwire and then wrote about it further for Thrillist. (The first movie is actually far worse, but I didn’t review it.) They’re actually not the worst-made movies I’ve seen, but as a Christian and a film critic, I find them so actively offensive and cynical that it’s somehow even more depressing. I didn’t derive any joy from the process, but it felt important that I write about it.

Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko), Pajiba/CBR.com

I rarely tear into a movie like I did “Book of Henry,” because few are so deserving. However, Adam Sandler’s “Pixels” earned my ire for its narrative laziness and painfully dated ideas about gamer culture. David O. Russell’s “Joy” was uniquely infuriating for its tone-deaf proclamations on female empowerment. But I think the movie I was the happiest to pan was “Passengers.”

The ad campaign spun this showy holiday release as an escapist sci-fi romance with the affable Chris Pratt and elegant Jennifer Lawrence falling in love amid the stars. But the marketing proved a brutal bait and switch. Jon Spaihts’s grotesque script treats stalking, abduction, and rape as a quirky character flaw rather than atrocious criminal behavior. This is no love story. This a horror story. I left the theater positively livid and determined to sound off about how this seemingly sweet sci-fi flick was actually rape culture promoting trash with a grossly glossy finish.

Matt Prigge (@mattprigge), Metro US

God, I’m not sure if it’s Dinesh D’Souza’s “America: Imagine the World Without Her” or Dinesh D’Souza’s “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.” (I assumed both of these to myself, so I can only blame me.) But a special shout-out to “Raise Your Voice,” a Hilary Duff movie I had to see back in 2004, whose awfulness was exacerbated by the fact that the screening time made me miss most of, I believe, the second presidential debate between Dubya and Kerry. I also once had to see “Master of Disguise.”

Christian Blauvelt (@Ctblauvelt), BBC Culture

Without question, the worst film I have ever reviewed is Paul Schrader’s ‘The Canyons.” I gave it zero out of five stars for Hollywood.com, where I worked for a year in between a years-long stint at Entertainment Weekly and my current role at BBC Culture. While at Hollywood.com I reviewed a lot of bad movies – “The Internship” and “Girl Most Likely” particularly stand out – but none worse than Schrader’s Kickstarter-funded disaster. I feel guilty for hating “The Canyons” so much because Schrader himself is not only a filmmaking legend but a delightful human being: I love how active he is on Facebook, and he’s a great interview – truly honest and giving. I spoke to him about the film at the same time as my review, and I admire his sincerity in that Q&A. He really saw “The Canyons” as a millennial riff on “The Rules of the Game”: “Both films create two love triangles and have them share one access point. You have one triangle that forms around Christian (James Deen). Then the triangles overlap and burn each other, a process that is much like that in ‘The Rules of the Game.’” So it pained me to write in my review of the film: “These are people who, like Renoir said of his characters at the time of ‘The Rules of the Game’s 1939 release, ‘dance on the edge of a volcano.’ The only problem is that, unlike in Renoir’s film, this is a volcano that produces no heat.”

I maintain what I state in that review that “The Canyons” is the most egregious example of Schrader’s background as a critic sometimes resulting in him having very interesting ideas he wants to express in film without the necessary impulse toward dramatizing those ideas. Maybe that’s due to Schrader sometimes working with a cast that doesn’t share an affinity for his art house inspirations, which I indicated when I wrote, “What you get from Lohan in ‘The Canyons’ is energy-sapped ennui that looks like a bad parody of an Antonioni movie starring people who’ve never actually watched an Antonioni movie.” But I appreciate the warmth for Lindsay Lohan that comes across in his response to my question, “What advice would you give to a director thinking of casting Lindsay Lohan in a film?”: “Buckle up. She’s worth it. You can shoot around bad behavior but you can’t shoot around a lack of star quality and she has it. Actually, I think she’s in a better place now. I certainly have not written her off.”