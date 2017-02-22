'Cries From Syria' Trailer: Documentary Paints Intimate Look at Nation in Crisis (Exclusive)

The United States’s acceptance of Syrian refugees has become one of the most divisive issues in American politics (and on all of our Facebook walls), particularly in light of the election of Donald Trump and the president’s subsequent proposed travel ban. Now the documentary Cries From Syria looks at the events that lead the Middle Eastern nation into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. You can watch the exclusive trailer for the film above.

Directed by Evgeny Afineevsky (an Oscar nominee a year ago for Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom) and narrated by Helen Mirren, the film draws on activist war footage and interviews with people on both sides of the conflict to paint an intimate, devastating portrait of a civil war that has left hundreds of thousands of Syrians dead and caused more than 5 million others to flee the country.

Cries From Syria debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film will have a limited theatrical run in Los Angeles starting March 3 and in New York March 10 before it debuts on HBO March 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.