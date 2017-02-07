The Crew Assembles in 'The Lego Ninjago Movie' Trailer Tease

The Lego Batman Movie is out this weekend, but the next film in the franchise already is coming down the pike. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released a teaser for the first trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Based on Lego’s long-running ninja line, The Lego Ninjago Movie focuses on Lloyd, a.k.a. the Green Ninja (Dave Franco), who must team up with a group of his ninja friends to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux). In the trailer teaser, however, things are just getting started. As a mysterious invasion force moves in on Ninjago City, Master Wu (Jackie Chan) assembles this young group of ninja for the first time. At least one of them still has cold feet, however.

Watch the video above and check out three photos from the film below. The full trailer for The Lego Ninjago Movie will debut Wednesday, and the film itself is set to hit theaters Sept. 22.