Couple at Center of Upcoming Jake Gyllenhaal Boston Marathon Bombing Romance to Divorce

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and wife Erin Hurley — whose union and inspirational story are the subject of the upcoming film Stronger — are getting divorced.

"Jeff and Erin have decided that it is best to move forward as friends," a Bauman family spokesperson tells THR about the couple, who have been married since November 2014. "Though their relationship has changed, their admiration, love and mutual respect for each other will never waver. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their daughter, Nora, and ask for privacy."

Sources close to the movie, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany, say Stronger won't be altered because of the split. Bauman had been waiting at the marathon finish line for then-girlfriend Hurley on April 15, 2013, when a bomb caused him to lose both his legs; he later helped the FBI identify Tamerlan Tsarnaev, one of the bombers. Stronger is based on Bauman's memoir of the same name about the bombing and his recovery.

Lionsgate hasn't set an exact release date for the film, but it is due out later this year. Director David Gordon Green, Gyllenhaal and Maslany worked closely with the couple before shooting the film in late spring 2016, while Gyllenhaal and Bauman, an avid baseball fan, threw out the first pitches together at a Red Sox game in late April of that year.

The first marketing image from the film — posted on Gyllenhaal's Facebook page May 12 — featured his and Maslany's faces in a tender close-up. "Love is strong," was what Gyllenhaal wrote in the caption.

Stronger is the second Boston Marathon bombing drama from Lionsgate after Patriots Day, now in theaters. Directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg, Patriots Day has grossed $30.1 million to date in the U.S. The movie opened in select cinemas on Dec. 21 before expanding nationwide on Jan. 13.

