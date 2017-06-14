In This Corner of the World: UK trailer

72 years since the nuclear atrocities of the Second World War left a scar on the Japanese landscape comes a heartbreaking story about love and loss set in Kure, Hiroshima 1945. In This Corner of the World explores the perseverance and courage of one young lady and the challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country on the brink of catastrophe.





This beautiful yet poignant tale from acclaimed director Sunao Katabuchi (Mai Mai Miracle) shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.





In UK cinemas 28 June.