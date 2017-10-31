Corey Feldman says he told authorities names of abusers years ago

Corey Feldman has said that he told police the names of his abusers many years ago, but nothing was done about his allegations.

Speaking in an interview with Megyn Kelly, the ‘Goonies’ and ‘Lost Boys’ actor said: “I’ve told these names to the police. I’ve told the names to investigative reporters. Nobody’s ever put it out there.”

He added that he would not name names during the interview for fear of reprisals and legal repercussions, but said that one of those who molested him is a current member of staff at the Los Angeles Dodgers who ‘ran a child’s club in Hollywood’ in the 80s.

Feldman said that he was one of two men who abused him when he was a child actor.

He went on to say that it was while he was being interviewed during the allegations of child abuse surrounding Michael Jackson in 1993 that he gave Santa Barbara police the identity of his abusers.

He claims that he was told to go to the LAPD with the accusations, as the alleged abuse took place outside of Santa Barbara’s jurisdiction.

However, Feldman says he feared being ‘shamed’ and ‘scolded’, and so did not.

“Believe me, I would love the pain to stop today,” he said. “This is about creating a cycle of awareness. This is about opening people’s eyes and minds to the fact that this is a real problem.”

Feldman has previously named the convicted sex offender and former child talent manager Marty Weiss as one of his abusers, but says he would be ‘happy’ to name five more involved in child abuse.

He recently launched a crowdfunding appeal to try and raise $10 million to make a documentary film which he says would lift the lid on a network of child molesters in Hollywood.

In a later interview yesterday with US TV host Matt Lauer he said that he wanted to make the film rather than coming forward with names due to the statute of limitations in California for accusations of sexual assault.

“I’m taking the matter into my own hands,” he said. “This is why I need America’s support ― I need the world’s support. I must make a movie without an executive… I’m going to self-distribute, self-market, make the film, and hire a team of attorneys who are going to protect me and the film when everybody comes at me.”

However, he’s butted heads with the mother of his friend, the late Corey Haim, who died in 2010 aged 38.

Feldman has always maintained that Haim too was sexually abused, but his mother has dubbed Feldman ‘a scam artist’.

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.

“It’s disrespectful to sexual assault survivors and their loved ones in and out of the industry to get their hopes up about uncovering a massive conspiracy, because he will not name names — ever.

“And if these people really are out there, and potentially [still] a danger, why wouldn’t he want to name them right now?”

Haim’s mother has said that while she’s convinced that her son was indeed molested, it was in a single incident by a single man, and not multiple times and not part of a network of Hollywood paedophiles, as Feldman has suggested.

Feldman hit back on Twitter, however.

U GUYS KNOW I DONT EVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT ANY1, BUT JUDY HAIM (no longer her last name) IS A BAD WOMAN WHO VEHEMENTLY PROTECTS EVIL! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017





So far, his appeal has made nearly $170,000.



