Corey Feldman reveals Carrie Fisher tried to stage a drug intervention with him on the set of 'The 'Burbs'

Carrie Fisher struggled with substance abuse for much of her life, which ended tragically when she died last December at the age of 60. (While her cause of death was ultimately undetermined, a cocktail of drugs was found in her system, including heroin and cocaine.) So the actress and writer best known for playing Princess Leia in four episodes of the Star Wars saga (with a fifth, The Last Jedi, coming Dec. 15) recognized when a famous young co-star of hers was enduring a similar battle.

Corey Feldman recounted to Yahoo Entertainment how Fisher attempted to stage an intervention with him while the two starred opposite Tom Hanks in the 1989 horror-comedy The ’Burbs.

“[She] and [director] Joe [Dante] sat me down and had a very serious talk with me, because at the time I was just about heading over the edge, Postcards From the Edge,” Feldman told us during a Facebook Live interview (watch the clip above), referencing the title of Fisher’s 1987 book-turned-movie. “She was a very smart lady, and she was very sober at the time, and she looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Corey, let’s be serious. You don’t have to BS me. I can see what you’re doing. I know what you’re doing. Just be honest with yourself.'”

Feldman, who shot quickly to fame as one of the ’80s most popular child actors with roles in such films as Gremlins, Stand by Me, and The Goonies, said he wasn’t taking hard drugs at the time, though he would smoke weed in his trailer and he believed the film’s cast and crew caught its scent. He was also known to hang out with comedian Sam Kinison, who had a reputation for drug consumption and with whom Feldman used cocaine.

The now-46-year-old said he was getting back to “his sober-ish roots” at the time, but Fisher could sense he was in trouble. “This was right before I took that plunge into depravity, and I think Carrie saw something in my eyes where she knew this was not going to end well if you keep going on this route. And she was right. And a year after that I was a heroin addict, and a year after that I was busted and it was all over the news.”

