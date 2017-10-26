Corey Feldman wants to 'name names' of Hollywood paedophiles

Corey Feldman has launched a crowdfunding campaign to make a documentary which he says will uncover a paedophile network in Hollywood.

The ‘Goonies’ star says that one of those he’s intending to name is ‘still very powerful today’ in the entertainment business.

Feldman, who began his movie career aged three, has long claimed that both he and the late Corey Haim were abused while working as a child stars.

“What I am proposing is a plan that can literally change the entertainment system as we know it,” he says in a video post on his Indiegogo page.

“I believe that I can also bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child. Right off the bat, I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today. And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.”

“I propose to do this by making a film that will be [the most] honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed, by telling my own story in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it.”

Feldman is looking to to raise $10 million for the project, and at the time of publishing had raised nearly $85,000.

“I will make the film, I will direct the film, I will produce the film, and I will self-distribute it to guarantee it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally, it will help me buy the security and the legal team I need to protect my family,” he says.

“Once it’s done, I believe we can revolutionize the film industry in a way that we can root out the evil and make it safe for our kids again.

“I’m very afraid to do this. It’s not easy. I’ve been living in fear and have been living with this my entire life.

“As most victims have, I’ve been made to feel awkward, misunderstood, and I’ve been degraded at great levels. Rumors have been told, stories have been made up about me. And I’ve been insulted and degraded in ways that were unimaginable to me. All because they fear what I know as the truth.

He adds: “Not just the entertainment industry, the entire world, the entire planet can come together over this issue because our children are the most sacred things we have.”

