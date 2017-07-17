Connie Britton on Role That Got Away: 'Truly, Truly Devastating'

Former Nashville star Connie Britton sat down on Talking With Chris Hardwick where she revealed the one role in her career that she regretted not getting. Sure Britton has had an extremely successful career, including four Emmy nominations, but it hasn’t always been easy going for her.

Near the end of the show, actress Yvette Nicole Brown asked Britton, “Is there something that you wish you could’ve done a little different, not necessarily regret, but something that you could’ve maybe changed in your career or wished you could’ve done in your career?”

The former Friday Night Lights star admitted, “I was very close to, um, getting the role in Jerry MaGuire.” The role of Dorothy ended up going to newcomer Renée Zellweger, launching her career.

Britton worked closely with the film’s director, Cameron Crowe, during the audition process. After finding out that she wasn’t getting the part, Britton said, “It was truly, truly devastating for quite a while.”

But Britton doesn’t want people feeling bad for her, in fact she said “Um, that was the one that got away, but I can’t say that there’s anything that I wish hadn’t been the way it was because I feel so lucky.”

Talking With Chris Hardwick airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on AMC.

