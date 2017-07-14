Connecting the 'Apes' Movies: 7 Ways 'War' Links Back to 1968 Classic Starring Charlton Heston

Warning: This story contains potential spoilers for War for the Planet of the Apes.

Let’s start by stating the obvious: War for the Planet of the Apes is not a direct prequel to the 1968 sci-fi classic Planet of the Apes starring Charlton Heston. Instead, the new Apes, which arrives in theaters this weekend is, in the words of director Matt Reeves, “an answer” to the series of simian sci-fi films of the 1960s and ’70s.

“The interesting thing for me about these movies is that the originals exist, and they exist as a kind of trajectory,” Reeves tells Yahoo Movies. “But Rise [2011’s franchise reboot Rise of the Planet of the Apes]changed the timeline. In the ’68 movie, there’s a nuclear holocaust, that’s why we see the big reveal of the Statue of Liberty at the end. But the apes have evolved naturally over the course of thousands of years. That’s all been changed. So these movies will never meet up exactly. But they are in a dialogue with the originals.”

And that means there are intentional linkages between War — which caps a trilogy of Apes films starring Andy Serkis as chimpanzee chieftan Caesar (following Rise and 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes). Here are seven of the notable callbacks and connections, along with a little director’s commentary tossed in.

Caesar and Cornelius: Andy Serkis’ chimp in the new trilogy is the namesake of the character played by Roddy McDowell in 1972’s Conquest of the Planet of the Apes and 1973’s Battle for the Planet of the Apes. The Caesar of those movies also leads an ape uprising, but in the circular logic of those earlier films, he was the son of Cornelius, the benevolent chimpanzee who aids Heston’s character Taylor in the 1968 original and later time-travels from the ape future to the Earth of the 1970s (and also played by McDowell). In the updated Apes trilogy, Cornelius is the infant son of Caesar.

Nova: Taylor’s mute love interest (Linda Harrison) in the 1968 film and its 1970 sequel, Beneath the Planet of the Apes, was part of a tribe of nonverbal, primate humans in conflict with the simian society.

In War, we meet a young girl (Amiah Miller) who cannot speak. She is named by the apes for a car part she fancies, which comes from a certain kind of Chevy. “Nova was meant to be literally the same character,” explains Reeves. “She’s an answer as to how there was a character like Nova [in the original film].”

(Planet of the Apes fans know how important the character names have been in the rebooted series. While Caesar, Cornelius, and Nova are intended to correlate to specific characters in the original saga, many other monikers in the films have served as tributes to the creative team behind the ’68 classic, beginning with Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Caesar’s mother was named Bright Eyes, which is what the kindly chimp Zira nicknamed Charlton Heston’s Taylor in the 1968 original; Maurice the orangutan was named after Maurice Evans, who played lead antagonist Dr. Zaius in Planet of the Apes; Tom Felton’s cruel caretaker Dodge Landon took his first and last names from Taylor’s astronaut buddies; Buck the gorilla alluded to actor Buck Kartalian, who played the ape Julius; David Oyelowo’s evil Steven Jacobs was a reference to Planet of the Apes producer Arthur P. Jacobs; and Tyler Labine’s Robert Franklin was a nod to original Apes director Franklin Schaffner.)