Comrades! Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin gets a hilarious first trailer

If you’re a fan of Armando Iannucci’s political satires ‘In The Loop’, ‘The Thick of It’, and ‘Veep’ then you’re going to love the first trailer for ‘The Death of Stalin’.

Based on Fabien Nury’s graphic novel and inspired by the mad true events that surrounded the death of Joseph Stalin in 1953, ‘The Death of Stalin’ features an all-star comedy cast including Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin, Jeffrey Tambor, and Paddy Considine.

It looks like ‘The Thick of It’ but with actual backstabbing and real executions.

The death of the Russian leader at his country home in 1953 was a fraught affair with many leading members of the Politburo afraid to prematurely announce his death for fear of reprisals should the bloodthirsty leader survive.

His death also left a power vacuum, with the country’s leading politicians and generals jostling with each other to become the next leader of Russia.

The story is wrought with opportunities for the kind of gallows humour drives Iannucci’s best work from ‘Alan Patridge’ to ‘Veep’, and he’s assembled a comedic cast to die for.

Here’s the official synopsis: The internal political landscape of 1950’s Soviet Russia takes on darkly comic form in a new film by Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated writer/director Armando Iannucci.

In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive.

A film that combines comedy, drama, pathos and political manoeuvring, The Death of Stalin is a Quad and Main Journey production, directed by Armando Iannucci, and produced by Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Assakovsky, and Laurent Zeitoun. The script is written by Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, with additional material by Peter Fellows.

‘The Death of Stalin’ is coming to cinemas on 20 October.

