Common Still Wants to Play Green Lantern, but He’s Not Alone

Green Lantern Corps will join the DC Cinematic Universe in 2020. It will feature two versions of the popular comic book character — Hal Jordan and John Stewart. John Stewart, not Jon Stewart.

This won’t be the first time DC has attempted to showcase Green Lantern. Ryan Reynolds starred as Jordan in the 2011 flop, and director George Miller wanted to include John Stewart in his ill-fated Justice League movie.

Common is still interested in playing Green Lantern. (Photo: Getty Images) More

As you might know, Miller even cast Common to play the part. Common told IGN that he still wants to play the part. “He used his mind to do a lot of things, so I connected with him,” the John Wick: Chapter 2 star said. “I just love the character, but I don’t know, I haven’t talked to DC about it, but, you know, hey! Yeah, I would love [to]. That would be an honor to play John Stewart.”

Common isn’t alone. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown also wants in:

Dear powers that be, if you are looking for someone to play John Stewart, I humbly submit my name. Namaste???????? #GreenLanternCorps https://t.co/1DTshcKS5M — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) January 13, 2017

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson has met with Warner Bros. about the part and shared some fan art on his Instagram account:

House of Payne star Lance Gross set the Internet aflutter when he shared what seemed like news at the time:

Perhaps Idris Elba enjoys being rumored to be Daniel Craig’s James Bond replacement, as he got his many fans clamoring when he shared fan art on his Twitter account:

Thank you baby love..i like this idea…”@HeyTaz: @idriselba you should set this up ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/htnwDK5OjD“ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 21, 2013

