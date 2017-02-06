Common and Ruby Rose Got Bruised Fighting Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick’

Keanu Reeves has a great reputation in Hollywood. But just because he’s a nice guy doesn’t mean he holds back during a fight scene. At least that’s what his John Wick: Chapter 2 co-stars say.

Common and Ruby Rose told Yahoo Movies what it’s like to fight Reeves. “I got a little elbow from Keanu,” Rose said. “He was flipping me over his shoulder and he put the elbow out. But I loved it.”

John Wick might hit anybody who comes his way, but Rose says Reeves is quite different. “He’s such a gentle … he wouldn’t hurt a fly,” Rose claimed. “And so he was like, ‘Are you OK, are you OK?’ I’m like, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine.’ And then I’m like, ‘Play [the video] back!’ As long as you could see it, and there’s, like, in slow -o and I’m like [makes pained expression]. You couldn’t act that if you tried, so I was so happy, and then I looked at him and he’s gone pale. He was mortified, and I was like, ‘No, no, it’s nothing.’”

Common had to disagree with Rose’s thought on Reeves being gentle. “Ruby keeps saying Keanu wouldn’t hurt a fly, but I think he would damage a lot of people,” he said. “He’s a good human being, but when we were fighting, man, he was intense. It was intense and we were going at it. Not to hurt each other, but it’s like, ‘Man, I’m about to deliver.’ … I don’t think he would hurt a woman, but he’s a warrior.”

Common didn’t mind the pain and knew everyone else was getting bruised up. “He kept blocking me in that same spot, and the next day, my arm was blue,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Who can I tell?’ Nobody cares!”

