'Coming to America' sequel moving forward with Kenya Barris, Jonathan Levine

By Dave McNary

Paramount Pictures is moving forward on a sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America with Jonathan Levine on board to direct from a script by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Levine, whose credits include Snatched, The Night Before, 50/50, and Warm Bodies, will direct from a script that Barris will rewrite from a screenplay by original writers Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield. Kevin Misher is producing.

Murphy is involved with the development of the sequel, although there’s no deal in place yet for him to star. Kevin Misher is the producer.

The original movie was directed by John Landis, with Murphy playing a charming African prince who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos co-starred in the Coming to America, which was a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

Humorist Art Buchwald sued the studio on grounds that the film’s idea was stolen from his 1982 script treatment and won the breach of contract part of the suit. The parties later settled the case prior to an appeal going to trial.

Barris co-wrote the comedy Girls Trip with Tracy Oliver and worked on New Line’s Son of Shaft.



