Comic Con 2017 Trailers: Justice League, Stranger Things, Thor 3, and more

It’s been a bumper year at San Diego Comic Con.

Especially when it comes to new trailers.

We’ve seen cool, new trailers for ‘Justice League’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and even ‘Ready Player One’ unveiled over the weekend… and that’s just film trailers. ‘Stranger Things’ is back with a suitably creepy new trailer, and ‘The Defenders’ finally brings Marvel’s small screen heroes together to save New York City.

And then there’s ‘Westworld’ – a bleak look at what’s to come for the futuristic theme park.

But don’t worry if you missed any…

Here’s our round-up of all the trailers from Comic Con:

Justice League

DC’s Justice League is about to unite… but with Superman still out of the picture and an earth-shattering threat on the horizon, the Justice League already faces its biggest challenge.

Thor: Ragnarok

Marvel’s God of Thunder is back… but things aren’t going well for Thor. Asgard is under siege by the Goddess of Death and Thor has been cast out. Can he save the universe before it’s too late?

Ready Player One

Get ready to log on – ‘Ready Player One’ is here, and it’s absolutely awesome. It’s ‘80s pop culture all the way, with appearances from Freddy Krueger and the DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’.

Pacific Rim: Uprising

The kaiju are back! Join John Boyega in ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ as he tries to convince you to join the Jaeger Uprising… whatever that is. Either way, it’s a cool look at those big, ol’ smashy robots.

The Lego Ninjago Movie

It’s more ‘Lego Movie’ fun – this time with a ninja theme in ‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’. Join Lloyd and his pals as they try to bring down the evil Garmadon… who happens to be his dad.

Jigsaw

He’s back – Jigsaw has apparently returned in the next ‘Saw’ movie. But is it really him behind a new batch of murders… or is there a clever imposter taking his place?

Bright

Will Smith stars in ‘Bright’ – an oddball buddy-cop movie that just happens to be set in a fantasy version of L.A. Expect swords, sorcery, and magical creatures in this new Netflix film.

My Friend Dahmer

Based on a graphic novel, ‘My Friend Dahmer’ chronicles the high school years of infamous killer, Jeffrey Dahmer… leading up to his very first murder.

Stranger Things: Season Two

The boys are back – ‘Stranger Things’ heads back to Hawkins as Will Byers comes to terms with his time in the Upside Down… but when he starts to see visions from the other side, it looks as though things will never be the same again.

Westworld: Season Two

These violent delights have violent ends… and ‘Westworld’ is just getting started. The Man in Black is back, and drenched in blood as the park is taken over by its main attractions. Not quite what they had in mind.

Marvel’s The Defenders

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist are finally getting their act together… and as New York City comes under fire, it looks as though The Defenders might just save the day.

Doctor Who Christmas Special

It’s a tale of two Doctors! The upcoming ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special sees Peter Capaldi encounter the very first Doctor for his final episode… and it looks as though Bill is back, too.

The Gifted

It’s the new ‘X-men’ TV show – ‘The Gifted’ follows a group of young mutants finding out about their newfound powers… and the persecution they face as a result.

Star Trek Discovery

Boldly going where no man has gone before, ‘Star Trek Discovery’ fills in some of the blanks in Star Trek history. But will it be a fan pleaser? Some of those visuals look a bit iffy to me…

Marvel’s Inhumans

It’s not exactly the most grounded superhero show – Marvel’s Inhumans escape their home of Attilan following a military coup… and after ending up in Hawaii, they’re forced to save the world. And themselves. Yeah.

Game of Thrones: Season Seven

‘Game of Thrones’ may already be back on TV, but that didn’t stop the showrunners teasing what’s to come – and that includes Daenerys’ long-awaited comeback to Westeros.

The Walking Dead: Season Eight

It looks as though ‘The Walking Dead’ is about to get even bloodier, as Rick Grimes and his followers continue to clash with Negan and the Saviours. But who will come out on top?

The Orville

Nope, it’s not ‘Star Trek’… but it’s close. Seth MacFarlane’s new sci-fi comedy takes the premise of the iconic TV show and throws in some of his usual, oddball comedy for good measure.

