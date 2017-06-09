'It Comes At Night': How Personal Family Trauma Inspired Trey Edward Shults to Craft the Summer's Creepiest Film

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead.

In early 2016, A24 released Texas filmmaker Trey Edward Shults’s directorial debut, Krisha, a devastating, stylistically stunning drama about an alcoholic woman’s ill-fated attempt to reconnect with her family on Thanksgiving. Despite a big win at the Spirit Awards, the indie managed a meager $144,000 at the box office, which made it the 363rd “highest” grossing film of the year.

But cinephiles and critics took notice. “Are we watching the emergence of America’s next great filmmaker?” asked Time Out London, while other reviewers likened Shults to a budding auteur in the mold of Paul Thomas Anderson. Krisha was all the more impressive given its underdog pedigree and guerrilla DNA: The project started as a failed feature-turned-short-turned-feature again, and Shults shot the entire film at his mother’s house, casting himself and other kin, led by a tour de force performance by his aunt, Krisha Fairchild, in the title role. As Shults and Fairchild told Yahoo Movies upon its release, the film was inspired by the addiction and tragic death of his cousin/her niece.

For his next act, Shults makes a logical progression, remaining in the realm of what can be can be called human horror, this time with more emphasis on the horror. His new film, It Comes at Night, is a psychologically tense and unsettling frightfest about a family of three attempting to survive in the isolation of a cabin in the woods in a dystopian-as-hell future where anything (or anyone) lurking outside poses a threat. It could be summer’s creepiest film, and once again was born out of a deeply personal place.

“This all started with my dad’s death,” Shults, 28, told us over lunch in Beverly Hills, noting his relationship with his father also inspired his character’s relationship with Krisha in his earlier film. “He battled addiction for a long time. For a lot of my upbringing he was good and had everything together, and then his life kind of crumbled and he started using again. So I cut off our relationship and I didn’t see him for 10 years. And then I saw him on his deathbed with pancreatic cancer. And it was the first time I had ever been that close with death, especially with someone so close to me. It was one of the most traumatic [events] of my life. It’s affected me every day since.”

'It Comes at Night' writer-director Trey Edward Shults

In the film’s opening scene, the family (Joel Edgerton as Paul; Cameron Ejogo as his wife, Sarah; and newcomer Kelvin Harrison Jr. as their teenage son, Travis) are forced to execute Sarah’s father, Bud (David Pendelton), who has contracted a mysterious virus. What Sarah tells Bud in the first lines we hear (“Can you hear me? Everything’s OK now. You can let go.”) is exactly what Shults told his own father in his last moments before dying.

“My dad was so full of regret for everything and the life he lived. He wasn’t ready to let go,” Shults said. “I was just trying to help him find peace.”

Shults had imagery and the loose framework of a story in his mind about this family in a remote, post-apocalyptic house. Then, two months after his father’s death in 2014 — and before he shot the first iteration of Krisha — he went to work on the script for It Comes at Night. “I was just in a dark place in general,” he said. ” My relationship wasn’t great with my girlfriend. I was reading books on genocide.” He thought about “humans and cycles of violence and how we keep repeating them.” His concern for the future of humanity meshed with meditations on regret and death. He thought of the history of people and tribalism, and how as the Earth’s population became civilized family became the new tribe.

It all brought him to the conceit of Night. While Paul, Sarah, and Travis lead a quiet, isolated existence, everything changes when they agree to take in Will (Christopher Abbott), Kim (Riley Keough), and their young son. “The idea was to put these two tribes under one roof and see what happens,” Shults said. “How far is too far? And what’s worse than death? It’s losing humanity.”

