'Colossal' Trailer: See Anne Hathaway Mind-Control a City-Destroying Monster

Anne Hathaway is a too-old-for-it-to-be-cute party girl whose life has little-to-no direction, but her whole outlook on the world is tossed upside down when she wakes up one day to realize she is psychically linked to a kaiju ripping its way through South Korea. That’s the plot of Colossal, a new sci-fi dramedy from director Nacho Vigalondo, which has been receiving strong reviews after debuting at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

From the look of the movie's new trailer (watch it above), there’s plenty of kooky stuff going on here, and the presence of Jason Sudeikis suggests the film will lean on comedy at points, but reports say Colossal also has a lot of darker elements woven throughout. Hathaway and her monstrous psychological counterpart hit theaters on April 7.

