‘Colossal’ Stars Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis Recommend Skipping the Trailer for ‘Colossal’

If you were going to watch the trailer for Colossal before watching the movie, you might want to consider otherwise. At least that’s what stars Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis told Yahoo Movies. They think their film, which has a limited release on April 7, is best viewed without preconceived notions.

“I think if you love movies, just go to see it,” Hathaway told our Khail Anonymous. “Don’t watch a trailer, don’t read anything about it. Don’t look at any of the reviews. Don’t watch us.”

“Don’t even watch this,” interjected Sudeikis. “Close this window immediately.”

“Go in fresh, because people have told me, ‘I didn’t know what I was going to see,'” noted Hathaway. “They were blown away by what they saw, and it was not what they had expected.”

Colossal comes from the mind of Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo, who gained notice for his 2007 film, Timecrimes. Sudeikis, a man whose comedy chops were honed on Saturday Night Live and have been displayed in several films since leaving the show, said that the script won him over and made him interested in joining the cast.

“If a page is a minute, then every 10 minutes there was something interesting going on,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, I did not see that coming. Who is this guy?'”

“For me, the best joke in the film is the last one, the last shot of the film, which is in the script,’ Hathaway added. “And I read that I thought, ‘This is really, really special and I met [director Nacho Vigalondo] and he was special. And his name is Nacho. It was such a thrill to come to work every day, I giggled upon waking.”

