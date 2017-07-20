Colin Firth returns from the dead in NSFW Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer

He’s back – Colin Firth has returned from the dead.

And he’s back in action in a new ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ trailer.

It looks as though San Diego Comic Con is in full swing today, as 20th Century Fox unveils a new red band trailer for ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’. The best part? Colin Firth is back in action as British superspy, Harry Hart.

God save the Kingsmen.

Unfortunately, it’s not a happy reunion, as the Kingsman agency comes under fire from a new and devastating threat – a mysterious all-American villain known as Poppy (Julianne Moore).

But can Harry and Eggsy get to the bottom of a global conspiracy?

Colin Firth is back in Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Credit: 20th Century Fox More

And will Statesman be able to help?

It certainly looks as though they’re well equipped – with the rootin, tootin cowboy-style American agents tooled out with some real high-tech kit. They’ve got explosive liquor bottles and even a lightsaber-style lasso.

Everything you need to maim and dismember in style.

And if it’s gunplay you’re after, this new trailer has it by the truckload.

Eggsy shows off some new moves in Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Credit: 20th Century Fox More

It looks as though Eggsy has been brushing up on his skills since we last saw him, taking on a group of heavily-armed henchmen with only a pistol and some acrobatic martial arts moves. Not to mention the rodeo-style antics of Statesman’s six-shooting agent.

And let’s not get started on the rocket-briefcase.

Still, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ looks like one hell of a sequel. And we can’t wait to find out what will become of the Kingsman crew as they travel the globe to find revenge.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore and Elton John.

Matthew Vaughn directed the film based on a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ heads to cinemas on 29 September 2017.

