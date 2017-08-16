Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman vs. mysterious stranger in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' trailer

Colin Farrell and director Yorgos Lanthimos’ previous collaboration, the find-love-or-turn-into-an-animal black satire The Lobster, was one of last year’s best films. Thus, expectations are exceedingly high for their next film together, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which premiered to strong reviews at this past May’s Cannes Film Festival. Moviegoers won’t have to wait long to check it out themselves, as it arrives in U.S. theaters in late October. And ahead of that eagerly anticipated bow, it’s now debuted its first chilling trailer (watch it above).

Pairing a bearded Farrell with Nicole Kidman, plus young actors Raffey Cassidy and Sunny Suljic, Lanthimos’ latest is, per its above promo, a twisted psychological horror film about a couple — Farrell’s surgeon and Kidman’s ophthalmologist — and their son and daughter, whose not-quite-right life together is complicated by Farrell’s relationship with a mysterious not-quite-right young man (Barry Keoghan). That stranger soon becomes intimately involved with this clan, to increasingly unnerving ends, although the initial trailer for Lanthimos’ film doesn’t lay out even that much plot, instead content to deliver a series of disturbing and off-kilter sights set to the sounds of Cassidy singing an a cappella version of Ellie Goulding’s “Burn” (which comes across as more than a tad ominous itself).

Withholding any narrative specifics while still expertly promising a saga of bizarre terror, this first The Killing of a Sacred Deer promo figures to stoke anticipation for the film itself. It lands in theaters on Oct. 27.

Colin Farrell Role Recall: Actor on Force-Feeding Himself for ‘The Lobster’ and Taming the “Fantastic Beasts’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: