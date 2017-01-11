Coen Bros Announce First TV Project, Old West Anthology ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

Joel and Ethan Coen are joining forces with Annapurna for their first television project, Western anthology “The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs,” the production company announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Annapurna said it plans “to pursue an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach” for the project.

The Coen brothers wrote the script and will direct. They will produce the project through their Mike Zoss Productions label. Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison and President of Television Sue Naegle will serve as executive producers.

Also Read: Annapurna Names Fox Marketing Exec Marc Weinstock President

“We are very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project,” Joel and Ethan Coen said in the statement.

The Coen brothers’ most recent project was the George Clooney-Josh Brolin comedy “Hail, Caesar!” which made $64 million worldwide. They are represented by UTA.

Ellison’s Annapurna has been gearing up over the last year, hiring experienced executives as it builds out its TV and film team — and maybe even lays the groundwork to become a full-fledged distributor. Last March, Annapurna hired The Weinstein Company distribution chief Erik Lomis for the same role, and in September, Annapurna named former HBO Entertainment President Naegle to head its TV division.

Also Read: Former HBO President Sue Naegle to Head New Annapurna TV Division

The production company added yet another big name in November, bringing on former Twentieth Century Fox President of Domestic Theatrical Marketing Marc Weinstock as president of Annapurna Pictures. Annapurna also launched an interactive video game division in December.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Julia Roberts to Star in 'Today Will Be Different' TV Series From Annapurna

Annapurna Pictures Launches Interactive Video Game Division

Former HBO President Sue Naegle to Head New Annapurna TV Division