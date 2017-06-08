‘Coco’ Trailer: Disney/Pixar Shows Off Thanksgiving Release About Day Of The Dead

By Anita Busch

Coco is the film that Disney/Pixar is offering up this Thanksgiving and it will remind you of the 2014 film from Guillermo del Toro/Jorge R. Gutiérrez pair-up The Book of Life which bowed from Fox. Coco is also a 3-D animated family film that features La Muerte or Day of the Dead as its storyline. Day of the Dead is a Mexican and Latin American holiday honoring those who have passed. In both cases, the lead characters end up in the world of the Dead.

This one is directed by Pixar talent Lee Unkrich ( Toy Story 3) and co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson ( Toy Story 3). The lead character, Miguel, is voiced by newcomer Anthony Gonzales. Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voiced by Benjamin Bratt), although his family has a ban on music.

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (voiced by Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

The film opens on Nov. 22, 2017. The Book of Life grossed $50.1M domestically and $99.7M worldwide when it came out in October of 2014.