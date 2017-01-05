Coachella Scores Movie Composer Hans Zimmer for Its 2017 Lineup

This year’s Coachella music festival will feature the expected array of A-list pop, indie rock, R&B, and hip-hop stars, headlined by Beyoncé, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar. Unexpected was the reveal that the 2017 event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., will also feature Hans Zimmer, a performer best known as one of cinema’s most illustrious composers.





Zimmer, who has written the scores for The Lion King, The Thin Red Line, Gladiator, The Da Vinci Code, and most of Christopher Nolan’s recent films (including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar) will be taking the stage at Coachella on both Sundays (April 16 and 23) of the music and arts festival. While this may seem a strange fit at first glance, Coachella will also feature S U R V I V E, the band behind the music for Netflix’s Stranger Things, so one can only assume the organizers are really, really into musical scores — and expect that their audience will be too. And hey, John Carpenter recently completed a nearly year-long domestic tour playing hits from his own movies (as well as new compositions), so maybe 2017 is the year film/TV composers become the new rock stars.

If you thought Zimmer was doing Coachella as a one-off, however, think again! It’s actually part of a lengthy global tour that’ll take him to Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Austria, France, Switzerland, and other European locales — details can be found here. He even has a brief trailer for this trek, which makes his performances seem downright high-octane!

No word yet on whether or not Zimmer will be punctuating his set list with Inception-style “BRAAAAAMS,” but one can hope…

