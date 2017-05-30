'Clueless' Mini-Reunion: Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer Attend Special L.A. Screening

Breckin Meyer and Alicia Silverstone at ‘Clueless’ screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 28, 2017, in Hollywood (Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)

It’s been 22 years since Alicia Silverstone went from music-video star to big-screen leading lady with Clueless, Amy Heckerling’s 1995 update of Jane Austen’s Emma. On Memorial Day weekend, the actress helped make a special screening of the teen classic at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles all the more exciting by showing up, unannounced, to introduce the film — with one of her co-stars in attendance.

At Sunday night’s Cinespia screening of the film, Silverstone and co-star Breckin Meyer — who played materialistic it-girl Cher and skateboarding slacker Travis, respectively — staged an impromptu reunion, as seen in the photo above.

More exciting still, Silverstone wowed the crowd by coming out on stage to present the film (see the Instagram video below). She even briefly got into character when, urged by the crowd to deliver a Cher-trademarked “As if,” she instead gave enthusiastic fans a “Whatever.”





Alas, though both Silverstone and Meyer seemed happy to be back together again, they weren’t joined by Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, or any of their other Clueless cast mates. And, disappointingly, they didn’t don any of the oh-so-‘90s clothes that helped define Heckerling’s hit.

‘Clueless’ cast photo: (From left) Paul Rudd, Justin Walker, Elisa Donovan, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash, Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison, Brittany Murphy, Breckin Meyer (Photo: Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Movie audiences can next see Silverstone in The Killing of a Sacred Deer (which recently premiered to raves at the Cannes Film Festival), from The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos. She’s also at multiplexes now in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, and will be starring in the upcoming TV Land comedy American Woman.

The Best ‘90s Pop Culture References From ‘Clueless’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: