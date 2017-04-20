Clint Eastwood Plans Movie on Thwarted Terrorist Train Attack

Post Sully and America Sniper, Clint Eastwood will continue his streak of regular-guys-turned-unexpected-heroes movie making.

The director has set his next project at Warner Bros. based on the story of Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone, three Americans traveling in Europe who found themselves on a train from Brussels to Paris where they thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by overpowering the man armed with an AK-47.

The story was heavily covered on cable news, where the friends, one of which was in the Oregon National Guard and the other in the U.S. Air Force, were lauded for their bravery.

The feature will be based on the book The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes written by Sadler, Skarlatos, Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern.

Dorothy Blyskal adapted the book for the feature, which will be produced by Eastwood, Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier.