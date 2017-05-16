The classic Disney movies were 'cruel', says Javier Bardem

Thanks to the latest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie, Javier Bardem is one of the Mouse House’s newest recruits, but he’s not necessarily on board with the Disney canon.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, he was asked whether or not his children watch Disney movies.

He replied: “Yes, but not the classics, which seem very cruel to me.

“I myself did not see the classics as a child. I only remember ‘Bambi’, but I passed the hardest parts. Bambi was censured [for] me! [Laughs].

“But the new ones do. They seem to me extraordinary works of engineering.”

Bardem plays the main antagonist in the movie, Captain Armando Salazar, a pirate hunter who returns from the dead to wreak revenge on Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, who humiliated him and consigned him to the ‘Devil’s Triangle’ when he was a young pirate.

(Credit: Disney) More

As this is his first proper movie for a family audience, he also spoke about his children – with wife Penelope Cruz – now being able to see what he does for a living.

“At some point you say that you want your children to see [your work],” he said.

“They have never seen anything. And at home there is nothing to show that we are actors. There are no posters or anything like that. There is no actor in the world who does not think, in a corner of his head, that acting is not a serious job, although obviously it is.

“You wonder if you want that for your kids. We are still in that mentality. I drag it even though I’m the son of an actress and a director’s nephew. This is a volatile trade. You wonder if it’s worth it. It’s not an office job where you sit down, you get paid a salary and you go home.”

He also added that it was while joining his wife on set for the fourth movie in the series, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’, that persuaded him it would be a good offer to accept.

“I was [on set during] the filming of the fourth part [with Cruz] and I could see the quality and attention to detail that they handled,” he said.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’, is due out on May 26.

Read More:

RIP Michael Parks, actor dies aged 77

Paul McCartney reveals Pirates 5 role

Aliens series chronology explained



