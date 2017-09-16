Claire Foy to play Lisbeth Salander in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo sequel

Claire Foy will take over from Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander in ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ (credit: WENN/Sony)

British actress Claire Foy is set to become the third actress to portray Stieg Larsson’s anti-heroine Lisbeth Salander on the big screen, in ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web.’

Fede Alvarez, director of ‘Don’t Breathe’ and ‘Evil Dead,’ is calling the shots on this soft reboot of the ‘Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ series for Sony, and 33-year old Foy – a Golden Globe and SAG award winner for her performance in TV’s ‘The Crown’ – is now confirmed for the lead.

The late Swedish writer Larsson introduced Goth hacker Lisbeth Salander in his novel ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ and brought her back in two further novels ‘The Girl Who Played with Fire’ and ‘The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest,’ collectively known as the Millennium Trilogy.

These three novels were first brought to the screen by director Niels Arden Oplev, with Noomi Rapace as Salander and the late Michael Nyqvist as journalist Blomkvist. David Fincher remade ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ in 2011 with Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig, which did not prove a big enough success for the two further films to get the go-ahead.

Not strictly speaking a sequel to Fincher’s film, ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ is intended as a fresh take on the property, adapted from author David Lagercrantz’s follow-up novel to the Millennium Trilogy, published with the blessing of Larsson’s estate.

Regarding Foy’s casting, director Alvarez said in a statement, “I couldn’t be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander. Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth.

“I can’t wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.”

Foy will soon be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Unsane’ and Andy Serkis’ ‘Breathe,’ and is also set to appear in Damien Chazelle’s ‘La La Land’ follow-up, ‘First Man.’

‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ is scheduled to hit screens on 19 October 2018 (directly opposite the next ‘Halloween’ movie with Jamie Lee Curtis).

