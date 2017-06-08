Churchill gives John Slattery's Eisenhower a piece of his mind in exclusive new clip

Brian Cox takes on the role of a lifetime in next week’s new release ‘Churchill’.

The iconic British star is Winston Churchill, a man often named the ‘Greatest Briton of all time’, in the film which covers the life of the wartime PM as the clock ticks down to D-Day.

We’re thrilled to be able to share a brand new clip from the film which you can watch in full above. The clip shows Cox’s Churchill, King George VI (James Purefoy) and President Eisenhower (‘Mad Men’ star John Slattery) discussing the risks involved with the launch of Operation Overlord, which was to become famously known as the D-Day landings.

Danny Webb (Field Marshal Alan Brooke), John Slattery (President Eisenhower), and Julian Wadham (Field Marshal Montgomery) in ‘Churchill’ (Lionsgate) More

Synopsis: ‘Churchill’ follows Britain’s iconic Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the days before the infamous D-Day landings in June 1944. As allied forces stand on the south coast of Britain, poised to invade Nazi-occupied Europe, they await Churchill’s decision on whether the invasion will actually move ahead.

Fearful of repeating his mistakes from World War I on the beaches of Gallipoli, exhausted by years of war, plagued by depression and obsessed with fulfilling historical greatness, Churchill is also faced with constant criticism from his political opponents; General Eisenhower and Field Marshal Montgomery. Only the unflinching support of Churchill’s brilliant, unflappable wife Clementine can halt the Prime Minister’s physical and mental collapse and help lead him to greatness.

‘Churchill’ is directed by Jonathan Teplitzky (‘The Railway Man’, ‘Marcella’) and written by British historian and author Alex von Tunzelmann (‘Medici: Masters of Florence’) in her feature debut.

‘Churchill’ arrives in cinemas on 16 June. Watch a trailer below.





