'Churchill' First Trailer: Brian Cox As Leader Taking His Nation Into D-Day

John Lithgow has received raves for his turn as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Netflix’s The Crown, a lavish period-piece series from Peter Morgan (The Queen). Gary Oldman is currently embodying Churchill as well, in Darkest Hour (scheduled for release later this year) from director Joe Wright (Atonement, Anna Karenina). To their portrayals of the historic leader, add Brian Cox in Churchill, a summer release from director Jonathan Teplitzky (The Railway Man), which now has posted its first trailer (watch it above).

The film will focus in on June 1944 and the events leading up to D-Day, which Churchill orchestrated with the help of his American allies (here embodied by John Slattery’s Dwight D. Eisenhower). As the film’s first promo makes clear, it’ll dramatize the Prime Minister’s refusal to bow to external pressures, as well as his efforts to develop a course of action that would see Great Britain — and the free world — triumph over its adversaries. From this early look, it’ll also feature a commanding lead performance from Cox, who seems tailor-made for his historical role.

Co-starring Miranda Richardson, James Purefoy, and Ella Purnell, Churchill lands in theaters on June 2.

