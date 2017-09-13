Christopher Robin and Artemis Fowl release dates set

From Digital Spy

Disney has revealed its release dates for the untitled live-action Christopher Robin movie, as well as Artemis Fowl.

The Christopher Robin film will open in cinemas on August 3, 2018, while Artemis Fowl will launch on August 9, 2019.

Nicole – starring Anna Kendrick as a female Santa Claus – has also had its release date set for November 8, 2019, while Disney has pulled family comedy Magic Camp from its calendar, despite it originally being set to debut on April 6, 2018.

Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images More

Related: Disney's Christopher Robin casts Hayley Atwell as Ewan McGregor's on-screen wife

This comes after Disney pushed back the release date of Star Wars Episode 9 to give JJ Abrams more time on the project.

Originally scheduled for release on May 24, 2019, Episode 9 will be moving back to Star Wars' now-traditional Christmas slot with a new December 20, 2019 cinema date.

That decision means that Star Wars Episode 9 will be swapping its release date with Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of the Disney animated classic Aladdin, which is now set to premiere in Episode 9's May 24 spot.

Related: Star Wars Episode 9 – Everything you need to know

Before we get to Episode 9, director Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi will reach US and UK cinemas on Thursday, December 14 in the UK and Friday, December 15 in the US. Watch a trailer below:

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like