Christopher Reeve's Superman Costume, Michael Keaton's Batsuit Up for Auction

Normally, we wouldn’t ask, but Michael Keaton’s suit from Batman Returns and Christopher Reeve’s Superman costume from the original 1978 film are up for auction.

The listings for the amazing costumes are at Nate D. Sanders Auctions, and, needless to say, they are going to fetch a pretty penny. In fact, you can’t even throw your cape into the bidding ring without tens of thousands of dollars out of the gate.

Let’s start with the Superman costume donned by the late, great Reeve who passed away in 2004.

“Very rare Superman ‘muscle tunic’ worn by Christopher Reeve during filming of Superman: The Movie, the very first film of the beloved Christopher Reeve franchise, released in 1978,” according to the auction house description. “Tunic used in the flight scenes features two stitched holes on the sides, used to attach the flying harness. Four snaps at top are for attaching the cape. Signature blue tunic is made complete with Superman’s large emblematic gold and red ‘S’ sewn onto the front.”

Opening bid for this piece of nerd history is $40,000. The auction ends Jan. 26.

Next, the batsuit.

The costume up for auction was worn by Keaton in Tim Burton’s (1992) Batman Returns, the installment when the Caped Crusader takes on both The Penguin and Catwoman.

“Body of batsuit is in formed black rubber segments covered by the textured integral cape and cowl style mask, with long black leather gloves, boots and gold plastic belt and bat symbol,” according to the auction house description. “Original parts of the costume worn in the film are the cowl, cape and body; the gloves, belt, insignia and shoes are replicas for the display.”

The opening bid is $35,000. That auction also ends Jan. 26.

