Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk hailed 'a classic' in early reactions

Ben Arnold
UK Movies Writer
Hailed… Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is getting plaudits on social media – Credit: Warner Bros

Reviews are still embargoed, but some critics shown early screenings of Christopher Nolan’s war movie ‘Dunkirk’ have gone as far as to hail it as ‘a classic’.

The movie, which stars Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy and Kenneth Branagh, along with newcomers Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney and Jack Lowden (and some chap called Harry Styles), tells the story of the evacuation of the besieged Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940.

Nolan’s huge production has used pioneering practical effects, actual planes and boats from the era, and 6000 extras, all filmed on huge IMAX cameras.

(Credit: Warner Bros)

And it would seem that Nolan and his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema’s work has paid off.

Many have also noted that the movie features scant dialogue, with the action on screen very much driving the story.

Erik Davis of Fandango has called it ‘chaotic, relentless, thrilling & one of the most captivating movies you will see this year. A master class in craft. What a ride’.


Many others have also weighed in on Twitter now the social media embargo has been lifted.





It seems that Nolan’s approach hasn’t universally impressed, however, some bemoaning the fact that the lack of dialogue means characters are not fleshed out properly.


But others beg to differ…


Whatever the critical outcome, it would appear that Nolan has – once again – made something that is genuinely ground-breaking.

The movie is due out across the UK on July 21.

