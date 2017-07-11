Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk hailed 'a classic' in early reactions

Reviews are still embargoed, but some critics shown early screenings of Christopher Nolan’s war movie ‘Dunkirk’ have gone as far as to hail it as ‘a classic’.

The movie, which stars Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy and Kenneth Branagh, along with newcomers Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney and Jack Lowden (and some chap called Harry Styles), tells the story of the evacuation of the besieged Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940.

Nolan’s huge production has used pioneering practical effects, actual planes and boats from the era, and 6000 extras, all filmed on huge IMAX cameras.

And it would seem that Nolan and his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema’s work has paid off.

Many have also noted that the movie features scant dialogue, with the action on screen very much driving the story.

Erik Davis of Fandango has called it ‘chaotic, relentless, thrilling & one of the most captivating movies you will see this year. A master class in craft. What a ride’.

#Dunkirk is chaotic, relentless, thrilling & one of the most captivating movies you will see this year. A master class in craft. What a ride pic.twitter.com/7PUxG71KKZ — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2017





Many others have also weighed in on Twitter now the social media embargo has been lifted.

Dunkirk is edge of your seat filmmaking that’s fully realized in @IMAX. Can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like it. See this in IMAX! pic.twitter.com/7F10lnBB5U — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2017





DUNKIRK: intense! 3 intercutting stories on 3 time frames. Almost a silent film, w/ incredible score. May be divisive. I LOVED. See 70mm! pic.twitter.com/E6Xga21Skm — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) July 10, 2017





DUNKIRK is fantastic. Truly thrilling from first to last second. A heartbreaking, heart-pounding, nail-biting offering. Nolan fans, rejoice. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) July 10, 2017





#Dunkirk packs a wallop but VERY different Nolan movie. Def see on IMAX. Tom Hardy has 10 lines & is amazing. Harry Styles can act people!!! pic.twitter.com/uyG6rR0NV1 — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) July 10, 2017





It seems that Nolan’s approach hasn’t universally impressed, however, some bemoaning the fact that the lack of dialogue means characters are not fleshed out properly.

Dunkirk is thrilling, beautiful & a must in 70mm IMAX – but it's also hard to ignore that it has zero distinctive personalities/characters. — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) July 10, 2017





But others beg to differ…

But I feel that is part of what makes the film great. No set-up. He drops you in just like the soldiers. Figure it out along the way. — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) July 10, 2017





Whatever the critical outcome, it would appear that Nolan has – once again – made something that is genuinely ground-breaking.

The movie is due out across the UK on July 21.

