Christopher Nolan explains why Tom Hardy's face is obscured in so many movies

Ever noticed that Tom Hardy’s face is often covered with stuff?

Sometimes it’s something as innocuous as a beard. Other times, however, it’s a something more deliberate and involved, like a weird mask (Bane in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’), a metal mask (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’) or a pilot’s mask (‘Dunkirk’).

It’s not gone unnoticed.

And Christopher Nolan, Hardy’s director in the forthcoming war movie ‘Dunkirk’ has clearly spotted it too.

“I was pretty thrilled with what he did in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ with two eyes and couple of eyebrows and a bit of forehead,” he told PA.

So with ‘Dunkirk’ – Hardy plays Farrier, a World War II fighter pilot – Nolan thought he’d take the masked Hardy performance to the next level.

“I thought let’s see what he can do with no forehead, no real eyebrows, maybe one eye,” he added.

Don’t worry though, Hardy fans, he does release his face on occasion in the movie.

“Of course Tom, being Tom, what he does with single eye acting is far beyond what anyone else can do with their whole body, that is just the unique talent of the man, he’s extraordinary,” Nolan went on.

Though reviews for the movie, due out on July 21, are still embargoed, some critics are already calling it ‘a classic’, with the word ‘masterpiece’ knocking around a fair bit too.

