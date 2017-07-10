Christopher Nolan discusses the possibility of directing a Bond movie

With Sam Mendes thought to be ruled out of the 25th Bond movie, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson will be scouting for their next helmsman or woman.

And while Christopher Nolan’s name has often come up among fans, it appears he’d have to have a few things in place first.

He also reveals that he’s met up with them in the past to discuss the possibilities.

Asked if he’d be up for it, he told Playboy: “A Bond movie, definitely. I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years.

“I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it.

(Credit: Sony Pictures) More

“Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.”

Once Daniel Craig hands back his Walther PPK, however, which is now looking likely to be after Bond 25, that sounds like the perfect time for a reinvention to us.

Reports suggest that despite Craig intimating that ‘Spectre’ was his last time in the tux, he’s signed on for one last movie.

No news on who’s directing yet, but Adele’s reportedly also being sought to belt out another theme tune after her Oscar-winning turn on ‘Skyfall’.

Meanwhile, Nolan’s WWII movie ‘Dunkirk’ is out on July 21.

Read more:

Stan Lee is technically the highest-grossing actor of all time

Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credits scenes explained

Why iconic Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer shot isn’t in the movie



