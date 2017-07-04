Christopher Lloyd is up for Back To The Future 4

Sequel… is there’s another Back To The Future movie in the offing, Christopher Lloyd is in – Credit: Universal

Great scott! Christopher Lloyd has said that if there are ever plans for a fourth movie in the Back To The Future series, he’d be fully on board.

The 77-year-old actor, who played madcap inventor Dr Emmett Brown in the original trilogy, told The Hollywood Reporter: “I would love to do Doc again, no question.”

However, the chances of it happening are rather slim, not least because of Michael J. Fox’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s tough to come up with an idea that contains the excitement of the original three,” he added.

(Credit: Deadline) More

“So it would be a real challenge for the writers to come up with an original Back to the Future story that has the same passion and intensity and excitement as the other three. But it could be done, you never know.”

As for Fox, he said: “He’s just so warm and smart and has such courage coping with the Parkinson’s. He’s indomitable. He’s just great to be around.

“I think regardless of the Parkinson’s, he’d probably jump on the role and he’d be great I can’t see doing another sequel without him.

“I would certainly want Bob Zemeckis directing it, Bob Gale writing it and the other principals being involved.”

Lloyd is still as busy as ever in the acting business, with four movies out this year alone, including heist comedy ‘Going In Style’ with Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine, and road trip drama ‘Boundaries’ with Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer and Kristen Schaal out later in the year.

Read More:

Avengers: Infinity War set photos

Ron Howard’s snarky Han Solo set pic

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer arrives



